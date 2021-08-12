prefers-color-scheme
The
prefers-color-scheme CSS media feature is used to detect if the user has requested a light or dark color theme.
The user might indicate this preference through an operating system setting (e.g. light or dark mode) or a user agent setting.
Syntax
light
-
Indicates that user has notified that they prefer an interface that has a light theme, or has not expressed an active preference.
dark
-
Indicates that user has notified that they prefer an interface that has a dark theme.
Examples
The elements below have an initial color theme. They can be further themed according to the user's color scheme preference.
HTML
<div class="day">Day (initial)</div>
<div class="day light-scheme">Day (changes in light scheme)</div>
<div class="day dark-scheme">Day (changes in dark scheme)</div> <br>
<div class="night">Night (initial)</div>
<div class="night light-scheme">Night (changes in light scheme)</div>
<div class="night dark-scheme">Night (changes in dark scheme)</div>
CSS
.day { background: #eee; color: black; }
.night { background: #333; color: white; }
@media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) {
.day.dark-scheme { background: #333; color: white; }
.night.dark-scheme { background: black; color: #ddd; }
}
@media (prefers-color-scheme: light) {
.day.light-scheme { background: white; color: #555; }
.night.light-scheme { background: #eee; color: black; }
}
.day, .night {
display: inline-block;
padding: 1em;
width: 7em;
height: 2em;
vertical-align: middle;
}
Result
Browser compatibility
